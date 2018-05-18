Liverpool Legend Reveals Mood in Marbella Training Camp Ahead of UCL Final Against Real Madrid

By 90Min
May 18, 2018

Liverpool are currently away on a training camp in Marbella ahead of their Champions League final against Real Madrid later this month.

Former Reds Jan Molby went out to interview Jürgen Klopp and took the opportunity to cast his eye over how Klopp is preparing his players for the final in Kiev.

Molby 'couldn't quite believe' what he saw and his words will have Liverpool fans excited ahead of their trip to Kiev on 26 May.

“I couldn’t quite believe how relaxed the players were,” he wrote in his column for the Liverpool Echo“I asked the manager this, and he confirmed it. He said the boys were relaxed, they were in the rest and rehabilitation stage at the moment and will then go on to begin the hard work.

"As a group of players, you get the impression they are more than ready for a very difficult task."

Getty Images/GettyImages

The 54-year-old has reflected on the end to Liverpool's Premier League campaign, and he thinks a good finish has taken pressure of the players as they head into the biggest game Liverpool have been involved in for 13 years.

"That Liverpool on Sunday clinched Champions League qualification for next season will have helped the mood, absolutely," he continued. "In an ideal world, they'd have done without the pressure of needing something from that Brighton game.

"But no matter what happens in Kiev, it's already been a good season for Liverpool. The Champions League final will determine whether it can be regarded a great one."

Meanwhile, the Liverpool boss will cast an eye over 20-year-old striker Taiwo Awoniyi during the club's upcoming pre-season tour to the United States. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)