Liverpool Legend Reveals Mood in Marbella Training Camp Ahead of UCL Final Against Real Madrid

Liverpool are currently away on a training camp in Marbella ahead of their Champions League final against Real Madrid later this month.

Former Reds Jan Molby went out to interview Jürgen Klopp and took the opportunity to cast his eye over how Klopp is preparing his players for the final in Kiev.

The latest from inside #LFC's training camp in Marbella - from a man who has been there throughouthttps://t.co/L2D0D1v66H — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) May 18, 2018

Molby 'couldn't quite believe' what he saw and his words will have Liverpool fans excited ahead of their trip to Kiev on 26 May.

“I couldn’t quite believe how relaxed the players were,” he wrote in his column for the Liverpool Echo. “I asked the manager this, and he confirmed it. He said the boys were relaxed, they were in the rest and rehabilitation stage at the moment and will then go on to begin the hard work.

"As a group of players, you get the impression they are more than ready for a very difficult task."

The 54-year-old has reflected on the end to Liverpool's Premier League campaign, and he thinks a good finish has taken pressure of the players as they head into the biggest game Liverpool have been involved in for 13 years.

"That Liverpool on Sunday clinched Champions League qualification for next season will have helped the mood, absolutely," he continued. "In an ideal world, they'd have done without the pressure of needing something from that Brighton game.

"But no matter what happens in Kiev, it's already been a good season for Liverpool. The Champions League final will determine whether it can be regarded a great one."

