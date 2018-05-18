Lyon Manager Gives Latest Hint on Liverpool Target Nabil Fekir's Future

Lyon star Nabil Fekir heads into the summer as one of the most wanted attackers in Europe.

The French midfielder has registered 23 goals and eight assists in all competitions ahead of his club's last game of the season and is aiming to end what could be his final game for Lyon with an important win.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Reports are claiming that the player has already had a £62m move to Liverpool agreed, with a five-year contract on the table. And judging by manager Bruno Genesio's comments, as Lyon look to snag Ligue 1's final Champions League place when they host OGC Nice on Saturday, the player could indeed be heading for the exit doors soon.

"We have to put aside everything related to emotion. For some, this may be the last game," he said to olweb.fr (via Metro).

"It must give (those players) even more strength because you have to say: ‘(I will) leave by qualifying this team in the Champions League’. There is also the World Cup. The very great players are able to ignore all this. I think Nabil will play a big match on Saturday."

The 24-year-old has spoken on the matter himself and claimed to be fully focused on Saturday's crucial match-up against Nice as he isn't thinking about his future at the moment.

"I do not think about this at all," he told France Football earlier this week.

"As I said before, my only priority is to win this match against Nice. I am only thinking about this. After the match, we’ll see."

The Reds could face stiff competition in the form of Chelsea, who have also been linked with a move for the French star as they aim to build a team to challenge for the Premier League title again.