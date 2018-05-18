Man Utd & Chelsea Alerted as Arsenal Reportedly Consider Selling Contract Rebel Aaron Ramsey

By 90Min
May 18, 2018

Arsenal have accepted that they may be forced to sell Aaron Ramsey if he doesn't sign a new contract before the start of next season, putting Manchester United and Chelsea on red alert.

The Welshman has one year left on his current deal and has not yet committed his future to Arsenal, meaning that the Gunners may be forced to sell if they don't want him to leave on the cheap.

They are hoping to avoid another Alexis Sanchez situation. Arsenal turned down a £55m bid from Manchester City for the Chilean last summer but were then forced to sell him in January to Manchester United in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Ramsey is valued at £40m and any fee received would go straight into next season's transfer budget as Arsenal look to rebuild under their new manager, who hasn't been announced yet. The Gunners are reportedly planning a defensive makeover, with three new signings targeted.

The Sun reports that Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus will all be keeping close tabs on the Ramsey situation and may consider a move for the 27-year-old if Arsenal do indeed decide to sell.

Ramsey is currently earning £100,000 a week at the Emirates but is demanding an increase in response to the bumper contracts signed by Mkhitaryan, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil.

Since joining the Gunners from Cardiff for £4.8m in 2008, Ramsey has made over 320 appearances for the club, scoring 58 times including the winning goals in the 2014 and 2017 FA Cup finals.

11 goals made 2017/18 the second most prolific season of Ramsey's career but it wasn't enough to save Wenger's job as he was sacked after Arsenal missed out on Champions League football.

Ramsey's former teammate Mikel Arteta is favourite to take over.

