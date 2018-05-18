Man Utd Star on Chelsea Transfer Wish List as Blues Prepare for Life After Antonio Conte

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is among the names on Chelsea's summer transfer wish list, with the Blues already preparing the ground work for their next manager.

After months of speculation, it is now widely expected that Antonio Conte will manage his last game as Chelsea boss in the FA Cup final against United on Saturday.

However, with the summer transfer window shunted forward this year, the Blues hierarchy are determined not to let the uncertainty over their next manager, and the process to appoint whoever it may be, affect their transfer business.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Sportsmail's claims Chelsea are compiling a 'dossier' of transfer targets ready for the new manager to give the final say on - whether that's Maurizio Sarri, Luis Enrique or Mauricio Pochettino.

Martial is on the list, along with OGC Nice and Ivory Coast playmaker Jean Seri and the report claims Chelsea are already 'in discussions' with both targets.

French winger Martial has had a turbulent season at Old Trafford and is being tipped by many to leave the club this summer. However, whether his next destination will be to a direct rival is a different matter.

The France squad is in, how do they compare with the England squad?https://t.co/FoILFiPHkY — 90min (@90min_Football) May 17, 2018

Despite scoring nine times in the Premier League, Martial has not been one of manager Jose Mourinho's favoured stars and has on occasion been subject to the Portuguese boss' fairly infamous public criticism.

Juventus, Bayern Munich, Dortmund and Arsenal - who attempted a move in January - have all also been credited with an interest in Martial in recent times.

The 22-year-old former Monaco man, who arrived in Manchester for an initial fee of £36m, may be keen to move clubs to gain more consistent first team opportunities this summer, having missed out on a place in France's World Cup squad.

Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps left Martial out of his 23-man squad for the tournament in Russia while the likes of Thomas Lemar, Florian Thauvin and his United teammate Paul Pogba were all included.