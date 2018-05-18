Pep Guardiola Reveals His 'Favourite' Premier League Rival to Watch Ahead of 2018/19 Title Defence

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his admiration for several other Premier League clubs - but he singled one out for special praise.



In a wide-ranging interview with Sky Sports' Monday Night Football programme - and quoted on the Sky Sports website - Guardiola was asked which Premier League side other than City he had most enjoyed watching this season.

After thinking about the question for a few moments, he replied: "Since the beginning I enjoy playing Tottenham. I like a lot how they play."

However, he was also full of praise for Liverpool, who were one of only two sides to defeat the Sky Blues in the Premier League this season, as well as eliminating them from the UEFA Champions League. "Liverpool is magnificent," said Guardiola, adding: "I suffered against Jurgen Klopp in Germany. The transition to attack inside is so quick. They learnt a lot from last season."

The Catalan's side cruised to the Premier League title this season, breaking several records along the way and reaching a staggering total of 100 points. He notably didn't praise the playing style of local rivals Manchester United, but he did find some complimentary words for the Red Devils' manager:

"Of course Jose [Mourinho] is always a huge competitor. His teams, how they convince them to be their teams, I admire the big quality teams and the qualities they have."

Guardiola's admiration for Tottenham's style will no doubt taste bittersweet to Spurs fans. On the one hand, it must seem like high praise from a man with the City boss's undoubted footballing credentials.

On the other hand, Spurs were ruthlessly demolished by the Citizens at Wembley in April, in a Premier League clash which was rather more one-sided than the 3-1 scoreline suggests.

Spurs also finished in third place this season - 23 points behind Guardiola's side.

