PSG Frontrunners in Gianluigi Buffon Chase With Report Claiming Liverpool Have Not Submitted Offer

By 90Min
May 18, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain are leading the way in the chase for Gianluigi Buffon this summer after the player announced this term would be his last with Juventus


The 40-year-old was expected to hang his boots up altogether after revealing he would be no longer donning the black and white of Bianconeri following the conclusion of the Serie A champions' season ending contest against Hellas Verona on Saturday. 

However, the custodian has hinted he will continue playing after receiving a number of offers from several major European clubs, both on and off the pitch, when his time at the Allianz Stadium comes to a close. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, PSG seems the most likely destination. 


Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are two other outfits who have been linked with the departing Buffon, with the Reds continuing to find problems in the position despite improvements from Loris Karius, while the Spanish capital club are keen to add to their already impressive defensive structure which is centred around Jan Oblak. 

However, the report claims that no formal approach has been made been made from either side for the veteran's services despite many clubs showing interest. 

It will undoubtedly be an emotional farewell for Buffon on Saturday in Turin following his sensationally successful 17 years with the Serie A giants. 

During his time at Juventus, the 40-year-old has claimed 11 Scudetti, four Coppa Italia titles and five Supercoppa Italiana; an average of over one trophy per season, however, is still without Champions League glory - something he may find in the next chapter of his career. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)