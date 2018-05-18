PSG Frontrunners in Gianluigi Buffon Chase With Report Claiming Liverpool Have Not Submitted Offer

Paris Saint-Germain are leading the way in the chase for Gianluigi Buffon this summer after the player announced this term would be his last with Juventus.





The 40-year-old was expected to hang his boots up altogether after revealing he would be no longer donning the black and white of Bianconeri following the conclusion of the Serie A champions' season ending contest against Hellas Verona on Saturday.

However, the custodian has hinted he will continue playing after receiving a number of offers from several major European clubs, both on and off the pitch, when his time at the Allianz Stadium comes to a close. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, PSG seems the most likely destination.





Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are two other outfits who have been linked with the departing Buffon, with the Reds continuing to find problems in the position despite improvements from Loris Karius, while the Spanish capital club are keen to add to their already impressive defensive structure which is centred around Jan Oblak.

655 games ✔️

310 clean sheets ✔️

19 trophy wins ✔️



What a career for @juventusfc's Gianluigi Buffon! 💪#Buffon pic.twitter.com/AKnBpdMIql — Dugout (@Dugout) May 17, 2018

However, the report claims that no formal approach has been made been made from either side for the veteran's services despite many clubs showing interest.

It will undoubtedly be an emotional farewell for Buffon on Saturday in Turin following his sensationally successful 17 years with the Serie A giants.

During his time at Juventus, the 40-year-old has claimed 11 Scudetti, four Coppa Italia titles and five Supercoppa Italiana; an average of over one trophy per season, however, is still without Champions League glory - something he may find in the next chapter of his career.