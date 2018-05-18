Real Madrid Move to Activate Buy Back Option on Frankfurt Defensive Midfield Star

Omar Mascarell is set for a return to Real Madrid as the club have taken steps to activate his buy-back option after impressive performances for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Midfielder Mascarell left Real in 2016 after just one first team appearance, but Los Blancos saw enough in the young Spaniard to embed a clause in his contract allowing them to buy him back if he fulfilled his potential.

Their faith was not ill-founded and, after 43 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt, the 25-year-old is now set for a return to the Santiago Bernabeu. Although Mascarell himself admitted that he did not know exactly what his future would hold.

🗣 Omar Mascarell: “Right now Real Madrid leads the Europe, it is a team to beat. It’s Real Madrid’s time and hopefully it lasts for many years.” pic.twitter.com/J8DfTu4LfE — RMNews (@ReaIMadridOnly) May 18, 2018

"The buy-back option is going to be exercised, but I do not know what will happen to my future," he said in an interview with EFW, quoted by Marca.

"I think Real Madrid want me to complete pre-season with them.

"I think they are interested in keeping me, but I would like to continue growing and gaining experience, so my thinking is to stay in Germany if I have to leave Real Madrid."

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

Mascarell's failure to break into the first team at Real was mixed with loan spells at Derby County and Sporting Gijon, but he has only kind words to say about his previous stint in the Spanish capital.

"I only have words of thanks to Real Madrid because during my stay in Valdebebas they improved me both from a football standpoint and a mental one," he said.

"They made me mature beyond my years and they taught me to always win."

Mascarell's final game for Eintracht Frankfurt will be Saturday's German Cup final against Bayern Munich in Berlin.