​Trent Alexander-Arnold Reveals Bizarre Reason He Turned Down Sir Alex Ferguson & Manchester United

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed that his mother's refusal to drive on motorways was the reasoning he gave Sir Alex Ferguson for not joining Manchester United during his youth team days.





The 19-year-old, who received a shock call-up to Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad earlier this week, joined Liverpool at the age of six after growing up near the Merseysiders' training ground.

During a summer training camp, the defender impressed the Anfield talent spotters and began his journey into his boyhood club's first-team.

However, had Ferguson and United had their way things could have been very different for the Russia-bound Alexander-Arnold, whose uncle, John Alexander, was club secretary at Old Trafford during the height of Red Devils' success.

With a keen eye for standout youth, the Scottish manager once posed the question to the Liverpool right back as to why he had not swapped allegiances to Manchester United.

Trent Alexander Arnold starts for Liverpool Football Club, is in the Champions League Final and is going to the World Cup at the age of 19.



What a guy. — - 🇺🇦 (@AnfieldRd96) May 16, 2018

"My mum doesn’t drive on motorways," the youngster responded to Ferguson, indicating a move was never on the cards, as he told the BBC.

Despite his roaring success this term, Alexander-Arnold still lives with his family, and he has no plans to fly the nest just yet.

"I think my mum and my family want to keep a close eye on me, don't want things getting into my head," he said.

"So I think for the time being; until we all reach a general agreement that I have enough to move out, then I'll be stuck here.

"Without them, I definitely wouldn't be in the place I am now. It was always good to be able to come home and share the good moments as well as the bad moments.

"Just to experience everything with them and see them being proud of me is unbelievable."