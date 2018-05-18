West Brom Appoint Darren Moore As Manager After Impressive Caretaker Spell

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed the appointment of Darren Moore as the club's new manager.

Moore took caretaker charge of the Baggies in April following the dismissal of Alan Pardew, with his side firmly rooted at the bottom of the Premier League table. Albion found themselves ten points adrift of safety with just six games left to play.

The former defender, who played for West Brom between 2001 and 2006, turned around the side's form as they went unbeaten through the month of April - a feat which saw Moore collect the Premier League Manager of the Month Award.

Despite their upturn in form - which included victories against Tottenham and Manchester United - it was too little too late and West Brom suffered relegation following Southampton's victory against Swansea.

Brentford manager Dean Smith and Leicester assistant Michael Appleton were also in the frame to take the hotseat at the Hawthorns, however the West Brom hierarchy have decided that the results Darren Moore produced have earned him the right to take the job on a full time basis.

Moore's appointment comes after reports emerged earlier this month that he was not interested in taking the job on a permanent basis. However, it seems that the manager has had a change of heart as he takes on his first managerial role.

After retiring as a player in 2012, Moore returned to West Brom and his been a coach in the club's esteemed academy for the last six years. He will have learned from experienced managers such as Steve Clarke, Tony Pulis and Alan Pardew.