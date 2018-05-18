West Ham Fans Fume on Twitter Over Club's Reported Managerial Target List

By 90Min
May 18, 2018

West Ham United fans have reacted on Twitter after a journalist crypitcally tweeted to suggest that former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri could be the man to replace David Moyes at the London Stadium.

Sam Inkersole - West Ham writer at established outlet football.london - quoted Nantes' announcement of Ranieri's departure with a simple 'Ahem...' and then followed it up some time later with the phrase 'Well this has escalated.'

It seems clear from the reaction to his tweets that Hammers fans are desperate for Ranieri to stay well away from their club.

West Ham have been heavily linked with a move for Rafael Benitez as they step up their search for a new manager, with Manuel Pellegrini and Unai Emery also in the frame to replace Moyes.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)