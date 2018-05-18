West Ham Fans Fume on Twitter Over Club's Reported Managerial Target List

West Ham United fans have reacted on Twitter after a journalist crypitcally tweeted to suggest that former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri could be the man to replace David Moyes at the London Stadium.

Sam Inkersole - West Ham writer at established outlet football.london - quoted Nantes' announcement of Ranieri's departure with a simple 'Ahem...' and then followed it up some time later with the phrase 'Well this has escalated.'

It seems clear from the reaction to his tweets that Hammers fans are desperate for Ranieri to stay well away from their club.

Please god no! — Nathan Williams (@hammmers66) May 17, 2018

Please tell me no!!! — Rob almeroth (@almo_9) May 17, 2018

No no no no no no no no no no no no please no. — James Mitchell (@jmitchell0811) May 17, 2018

He’s next West Ham manager isn’t he...? 😒 — Felix (@FO2708) May 17, 2018

You are joking?? That is a ridiculously bad appointment. That is an Avram Grant level appointment — StacticTactic (@LifeIsNumbers) May 17, 2018

That’s a Sullivan “yes” man if ever I saw one. — Graham Smith (@graham_smith69) May 17, 2018

West Ham have been heavily linked with a move for Rafael Benitez as they step up their search for a new manager, with Manuel Pellegrini and Unai Emery also in the frame to replace Moyes.