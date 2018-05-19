Arsenal and Chelsea Target Fuels Transfer Rumours After Social Media Post Confirms London Trip

By 90Min
May 19, 2018

Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey has arrived in London, increasing the intensity of the transfer rumours surrounding the young Jamaican.

Three Premier League clubs are believed to be interested in the winger, after a season of stellar performances in the Bundesliga. ArsenalChelsea and Manchester United are all reportedly chasing the highly sought after player, but they'll have to fend off interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Bailey has impressed a number of clubs

According to reports from ESPN, Bayern were the first club to make a move for Bailey, tabling an offer of £52m, but Leverkusen are believed to be holding out for an offer of at least £88m.

Bailey has added fuel to the fire of these transfer rumours, by posting on Instagram that he was in London. Whilst his trip to the capital was only to visit his favourite barber, fans of both Chelsea and Arsenal were understandably excited by Bailey's presence in London.

Premier League clubs are expected to make their bids for Bailey soon, with United looking to add yet another attacking option to their squad and both Arsenal and Chelsea looking to rebuild their squads after disappointing seasons.

Although Bayern were the first to make a move for Bailey, it's reported that Leverkusen prefer to sell to a foreign club as opposed to strengthening a direct rival. This will give Premier League clubs some hope, though they'll have a fight on their hands against the financial might of Real Madrid.

