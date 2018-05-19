Arsene Wenger Hints at Willingness to Move to Sporting Director Role as PSG Hover

By 90Min
May 19, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain are hope to convince the ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to join their project after the Frenchman hinted that he might not make a return to the touchline. PSG have twice before tried to land Wenger, and are hoping that it will be third time lucky as they prepare to offer him a role as the director of football.

Wenger took charge of Arsenal for the final time last weekend after 22 years at the helm in north London. The 68-year-old has insisted that he is not yet ready to retire and has been the recipient of a number of offers since the news broke that he would finally bring an end to his Arsenal career. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

However Wenger, for the first time since his departure from the Emirates, has suggested that he is undecided over whether or not he will return to the dugout and the day-to-day management of a football club.

Speaking in an interview with beIN sports, he said: "I am going to give myself until June 14, the day the World Cup begins, to decide. The question is do I still want to coach, to be on the bench, or is it time to take up different functions?"

He continued: "The one thing I can say for sure is that I will continue to work. But do I want to continue to suffer as much? I want to continue to defend my ideas of football, that’s for sure." 

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, PSG president, has long been an admirer of Wenger's and these latest developments may see the Parisians increase their attempts to finally land their man. Wenger would adopt a role as general manager, working alongside Thomas Tuchel, who was announced as head coach this week.

 

