Chelsea Star Eden Hazard Admits He Is Not 'Selfish' Enough to Win the Ballon d'Or

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has claimed players must be selfish to win the Ballon d'Or, a trait he confesses he does not possess.

The Belgium international feels like he is not selfish enough to win the prestigious award despite making the shortlist in three of the past four years, as he admits his style of play would not be enough to end Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's stranglehold on the award.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Hazard has scored 16 goals and notched 10 assists in all competitions this season and the 27-year-old has never finished higher than eighth in the voting for the Ballon d'Or.

Speaking to the BBC, Hazard reflected on his father's belief that he was too selfless, he said: "He always told me that. Maybe it's true.

Eden Hazard vs Alexis Sánchez



Do you have either, or both, of these players in your @FootballIndexUK portfolio? pic.twitter.com/n9SjLh45WL — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 19, 2018

"I think, in football now, if you want to win something like the Ballon d'Or or [to be the] top-scorer, you need to be selfish. But I'm not like this, not at all. I'm just who I am."

On an individual level, Hazard was crowned the PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2014/15 and has scored goals in the double digits in four of his last five seasons with Chelsea, but on the team front the attacker is looking towards the opportunity to add another piece of silverware to his collection.

The 27-year-old is poised to face off against Manchester United on Saturday in the FA Cup final, the only domestic trophy he has yet to lift with Chelsea since his arrival in 2012 having already secured the League Cup and won the Premier League on two occasions.

Hazard has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, with Real Madrid said to be interested onlookers, and he has hinted that he will wait and see how the transfer window unfolds before making a final decision.