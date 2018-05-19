Crystal Palace are reportedly looking to sign West Ham utility man Michail Antonio this summer.

The 28-year-old only made 16 Premier League starts for the Hammers this season due to injury and hasn't played since the last day of March. But the Guardian are reporting that Eagles boss Roy Hodgson is after him and will possibly make an approach this summer.

Antonio can play as a winger, forward or full-back, and his versatility is said to have impressed Hodgson.

The manager is looking to build on his side's momentum as they headed to the culmination of the Premier League campaign and hopes to bring in some new faces in the summer.

He is said to have concerns over West Ham pricing the player out, although they have given little indication as it relates to sales as they prioritise the appointment of a new manager.

“We are now very close to reaching an agreement,” Hammers co-owner David Sullivan said this week. “We are preparing to appoint a manager who has a proven record of success at the highest level.”

Hodgson has also urged Palace to stop flirting with relegation, having looked set for the drop earlier in the campaign.

"You can’t flirt with relegation every year," he said in a recent interview with The Telegraph. "We’ve got to become a much more stable team who people would expect to finish somewhere between eighth and 16th every year.”

The Guardian claim that Aside of Antonio, the former England boss is looking to bring in Monaco's Almamy Toure and Fulham's Ryan Fredericks during the transfer period and will also sign Getafe goalkeeper Vicente Guaita on a free transfer.