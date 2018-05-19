Curb Your Enthusiasm: Slapstick Defending From Phil Jones Gifts Chelsea FA Cup Final Win

By 90Min
May 19, 2018

In the week leading up to the final, Manchester United were predictably considered the bookies' favourites to lift the FA Cup trophy. 

Pre-Team sheets: 


However, dockets with Man Utd's name etched on them quickly ripped up by punters when Jose Mourinho named Chris Smalling and Phil Jones (yes, Smalling and Jones together, as a defensive partnership...hilarious right?) at the heart of the Red Devils' defence.

Post-Team Sheets: 

Predictably, this decision proved costly, as on the 20 minute mark, Phil Jones hacked down Eden Hazard inside the penalty area.

Post-Phil Jones' mistake: 

Despite playing with nine men - because, let's face it, Smalling and Jones don't count - Man Utd pressed forward with explicit intent at the start of the second half. Jose Mourinho's men thought they had drawn level through Alexis Sanchez on the hour mark, however, his goal was correctly ruled offside: 

The Red Devils' offensive front was effectively counter-acted by the defensive ineptitude of Smalling and Jones in the second half, as poor positional play from the pairing allowed Marcos Alonso to clear sight of goal in the 71st minute. Fortunately for the English duo, Alonso spurned the opportunity to give his side a two goal lead: 

With just ten minutes remaining, Paul Pogba channelled his inner Phil Jones to miss a glorious chance for the Red Devils. The French international was found unmarked on the edge of the six yard box by an Alexis Sanchez corner kick, however, he was amazingly unable to find the target with his subsequent headed effort: 

The mistake from Jones and the miss from Pogba would prove to be decisive, as Chelsea lifted the FA Cup trophy for the eighth time in their history, and seemingly send Antonio Conte off with a famous Wembley triumph:

