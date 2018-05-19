Diego Maradona Refuses to Apologise to Peter Shilton for 'Hand of God' Incident at 1986 World Cup

By 90Min
May 19, 2018

Diego Maradona has controversially rejected the chance to meet Peter Shilton and apologise for the infamous 'Hand of God' incident.

The pair have never met since the World Cup quarter final in 1986, during which Maradona scored a goal, past Shilton, with his hand to help his side progress to the semi final and ultimately go on to win the tournament.

Maradona has now snubbed the then-England goalkeeper, according to the Mirror, turning down a chance to say sorry to the 68-year-old former Leicester City stopper.

Shilton asked Twitter users for their opinion as to whether the pair should meet back in February, with the majority of replies in favour of a meeting.

Speaking about the idea of a meeting, a source told the Mirror: “Shilton was keen, but only if the apology was genuine. After all, ’86 caused a lot of hurt.

“But the word from the Maradona camp was that he refused to do anything with Shilton involved, and that he certainly wouldn’t be apologising.”

Back in 2005, Maradona controversially admitted that 'I don't for a second regret scoring that goal with my hand.'

Shilton recently said: “There's always been a bit of bad feeling in terms of the fact he never actually apologised after the game and that's caused a bit of a rift over the years.

“What would I say to him? That would be the excitement of the evening. I wouldn't want to pre-empt that.”

Gary Lineker took a swipe at Maradona for the Hand of God incident back in December, when the duo made the draw for the World Cup group stages together.

