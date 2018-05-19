Former Ipswich Boss Mick McCarthy Interested in Stoke Job Following Relegation From Premier League

By 90Min
May 19, 2018

Former Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy is reportedly interested in taking over at Stoke City following their relegation from the Premier League.

According to the Telegraph, representatives of McCarthy have told the Potters that he is interested in succeeding Paul Lambert at the bet365 Stadium, after the Scot recently departed the club via mutual consent. 

McCarthy himself has been without a club since leaving Portman Road at the beginning of April in somewhat acrimonious circumstances after six years at the club, and is now believed to be ready to make a return back to management, citing Stoke as a possible destination. 

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The 59-year-old offers a wealth of experience in the role, managing the Republic of Ireland at the 2002 World Cup and Premier League campaigns with Sunderland and Wolves among his list of achievements, as Stoke now look to rebuild after what was a dismal campaign.

Finishing 19th in the Premier League, Lambert came in to replace Mark Hughes in January with the club in 18th, although a run of two wins out of a possible 15 meant Stoke were resigned to the reality of relegation, and will compete in their first Championship season since 2008.

Should McCarthy be appointed as Stoke's new manager, he will have the arduous task of assembling a side that will no doubt be void of some of their high profile stars come the start of next season.

The likes of Jack Butland and Joe Allen are expected to leave for pastures new, while Xherdan Shaqiri has made no secret he harbours a return to Champions Lague football amid supposed interest from Tottenham. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)