Gennaro Gattuso Insists That Star Midfielder Suso 'Does Not Want to Leave' AC Milan This Summer

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso has insisted that star Spanish midfielder Suso will remain at the San Siro next season. Suso has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool both reportedly eyeing a move to meet the Spaniard's buyout clause on his contract, which is apparently set at over £33m.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the last game of the Serie A campaign against Fiorentina on Sunday, Gattuso said: "Suso does not want to leave, I have talked to him. Suso's problem is that he has a release clause. No player has come knocking on my door and saying he wants to leave. Suso is fine here"

Suso has been one of I Rossoneri's outstanding players this season and has attracted the attention of some of the Premier League's heavyweights. Speculation has been fuelled after Milan failed to qualify for the Champions League for a fifth consecutive season, finishing sixth in the Serie A.

The 24-year-old has scored eight goals and had 14 assists in all competitions for Milan this season, recording some impressive performances along the way. Suso, who was bought by Liverpool as youth team player, has been linked with a return to England but Gattuso has insisted that he will be not be making a summer move back to the Premier League.

AC Milan and Gattuso will be hoping to retain the services of their attacking midfielder, as they bid to maintain some of the momentum they've created this year and work their way back into Europe's premier competition.