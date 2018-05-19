Gonzalo Higuaín Crowned Juventus 'MVP of the Year' for Second Year Running After Impressive Season

Juventus striker Gonazalo Higuaín has been voted as Juventus 'MVP of the Year' by the club's fans.

The 30-year-old has won the award, powered by EA Sports, for the second season in a row after a fantastic season in Turin.

The Argentine has scored 23 goals in 46 games across all competitions for Juventus this season, with 16 of those coming in 32 in Serie A - helping his side to a domestic double after lifting the Serie A and Coppa Italia trophies for the second year in a row.

Higuaín contributed some vital goals for the side this season, including a brace at San Siro against AC Milan, as well as the only goal of the game in an away victory at Napoli.

In the double-legged Champions League clash with Tottenham, Higuaín scored three goals including a brace as Juventus progressed to the quarter finals.

Most recently, he scored a late winner in a 3-2 victory over Inter with just weeks left of the Serie A season.

Higuaín also won the award last year, during which he scored 32 goals in 55 appearances - proving that he can keep consistent form, which will be a big boost as Argentina head into the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Meanwhile, Juventus take on Hellas Verona in the Serie A on Saturday, with the champions set to be in part mode as they celebrate Serie A and Coppa Italia glory in front of their home fans.

Their star striker will be looking to finish the season in style and has a chance to hit the 25-goal mark for the season.