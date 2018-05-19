Huddersfield Announce Appointment of Sporting Director Olaf Rebbe After Securing PL Survival

By 90Min
May 19, 2018

Huddersfield Town have appointed a sporting director to assist manager David Wagner, with former VfL Wolfsburg chief Olaf Rebbe to join on June 1.

The Terriers completed the unlikely feat of remaining in the Premier League this season and have taken steps to ensure that they repeat it next term by bringing in a new, experienced head to take the club forward.

"Huddersfield Town can confirm that Olaf Rebbe will join the club as Sporting Director on 1 June 2018," the club announced via their official website.


"The 40-year-old German will join the Terriers after he recently worked at VfL Wolfsburg, where he held a similar position in the last 18 months.

"As Sporting Director, Rebbe will work closely with Head Coach David Wagner and report to the Board on the recruitment of players and the monitoring of football operations such as scouting, analysis, sports science and medicine.


"Rebbe will also work closely with Academy Manager Leigh Bromby to drive the development of the Club's youth system in its new form."


The 40-year-old has gathered a wealth of experience in his 14-year metier, which began in 2004 when he moved to Werder Bremen. 

The German also worked in football operations for FIFA at the 2006 World Cup and also for UEFA at the 2008 Euros.

