Jack Wilshere Responds to Criticism From Journalist on Twitter Following England World Cup Omission

By 90Min
May 19, 2018

Arsenal's Jack Wilshere has responded to recent criticism from a journalist on Twitter after he was left out of England's World Cup squad for the summer.

Not named amongst Gareth Southgate's 23-man party, the 26-year-old tweeted his frustration over being overlooked, claiming he would've made a 'real impact' should he have been selected for what would've been his second World Cup, having made two appearances in 2014.

His comments however caused quite the stir in the footballing world, with the Daily

Telegraph's Matt Law airing his opinion regarding Wilshere's comments made in the wake of England's squad announcement, to which the Gunners midfielder had a response of his own. 

Clearly not a fan of Wilshere's decision to express his dissatisfaction on such a public forum, Law was somewhat scathing in his summary of the Arsenal being being overlooked, referring to him making poor decisions and ignoring good advice among other factors, claims that Wilshere refuted before stating: "You know nothing."

While Wilshere appeared to end the brief interaction between himself and Law on Twitter, the football news correspondent would give a reply to the midfielder, appearing to draw a line under the episode. 

In what has been a poor season in every sense of the word for the north London side, it did represent a personal milestone for the former Bournemouth loanee after he registered 38 appearances in all competitions, the most he has ever made in a single campaign to date, although it wasn't enough for him to book his place on the plane to Russia. 

The free time could however give Wilshere the chance to agree a new deal at the Emirates Stadium this summer, as his current deal with the club is set to expire this summer and talks of a new contract still ongoing. 

Wilshere however wasn't the only high-profile player not to receive the call-up to the England squad, with goalkeeper Joe Hart another big name is will have to contend with watching the World Cup back home. 

