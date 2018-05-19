Jan Vertonghan Takes Dig at North London Rivals After Appearance on YouTube Show

Tottenham centre back Jan Vertonghan endeared himself to the Spurs faithful once more, by taking a dig at north London rivals Arsenal whilst appearing on a YouTube show.

Taking his place alongside Spurs and Belgium teammate Mousa Dembele on Jack Whitehall's Training Days from his YouTube channel, the pair were put through a bizarre set of meditative situations in preparation for the World Cup this summer.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

A devote Gunners fan, Whitehall couldn't resist making a couple of jokes at the expense of his guests, although the tables turned when the 31-year-old defender took his chance to land a dig of his own.

Asked by the comedian to think of a quiet place, Vertonghan replied: "Like the Emirates," much to the annoyance of Whitehall, but a comment that would've gone down well with the Spurs faithful.

Vertonghan has become Maurico Pochettino's key central defender this season, making 48 appearances in all competitions, while his performances even earned him a place in the PFA Team of the Year for the second time, having previously been named in the 2012/13 edition.

After helping Spurs to their third successive finish in the top four, guaranteeing them Champions League football for the following season, Vertonghan and Dembele will be part of Roberto Martinez's Belgium squad for the World Cup this summer, with many touting the Red Devils as dark horses in Russia.

Vertonghan's performances this season also helped summer acquisition Davinson Sanchez

settle at the club, with the Colombian centre back full of praise after his first season at the club, while the future of Toby Alderweireld still remains uncertain.