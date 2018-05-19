Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé has admitted that it is unlikely he will see out the entirety of his five-year contract in the French capital.

The 19-year-old only moved to PSG last summer following a brilliant breakthrough season with surprise Ligue 1 champions, AS Monaco. Despite initially joining the club on loan, the Parisians will have to fork out €145m to sign Mbappé permanently this summer - where his contract will run until 2022.

But the France international has admitted that he is unlikely to remain at the Parc des Princes for the entirety of his contract, even suggesting that he could be out the exit door as early as next summer.

"I have a five-year contract and I am happy here," Mbappé said, quoted by ESPN. "PSG have given me the opportunity to play and develop. Next year, I will be here, but all five years of my contract? I do not know. We will see - that is football.

"We worked all year towards an objective, so if there is a black mark, it was the Champions League. However, our entire season should not be judged on Europe. Even if everybody assumed we had already won everything domestically, we still had to go and do that."

Mbappé was linked with moves across Europe last summer, with interest in the teenage striker high in both the Premier League and La Liga. The 2017 Golden Boy winner opted to stay in France last season, but these latest comments suggest that his mind is already on a move away from Ligue 1.