La Liga Expert Says Barcelona Are Ready to Allow Summer 'Exit' for Liverpool Target

By 90Min
May 19, 2018

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembélé will be allowed to leave Catalonia on loan this summer despite only joining the club last year, according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balagué.

The France international joined Barcelona for €115m last summer but he has had his maiden campaign at the Camp Nou blighted by injury, failing to live up to the reputation he earned during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-DEMBELE

Although Barça still have Dembélé in their long-term plans, officials in Catalonia are understood to be willing to see the 21-year-old get regular first team football elsewhere before returning to the club next season.

"My understanding of the situation is they will let him go on loan," Balagué confirmed during a Q&A with Sky Sports. "Right now, who is going to pay €100m for him anyway? As I said, they will let him go on loan though."

It has been heavily speculated that Jürgen Klopp is eager to bring Dembélé to Anfield next season, although it is unknown if Liverpool's head coach is eyeing a permanent or loan move this summer.

Dembélé first announced himself in European football with Stade Rennais - a French side who pride themselves on their scouting system.

The 21-year-old moved to Borussia Dortmund for €15m in 2016, and he adapted to life in Germany perfectly by scoring 10 goals and claiming 22 assists in his first and only season with the Westphalian side.

Dembélé then forced his way out of the exit for in Dortmund to secure his dream move to Barcelona. But after just one year at the club, the France international could be made to prove himself elsewhere on a season-long loan.

