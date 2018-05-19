Leicester City Agree Terms With Porto for Portuguese Defender Ricardo Pereira

Leicester City have agreed terms with Portuguese outfit Porto over a transfer for defender Ricardo Pereira.

The Foxes announced the development via their official website on Saturday, with the transfer window having opened for Premier League clubs on Thursday.

The player will be joining the King Power side on June 9th, when English top flight sides will be able to confirm deals over players from other leagues.

"Leicester City have agreed terms with FC Porto for the transfer of defender Ricardo Pereira," the 2016 Premier League champions said in a statement on their official website.

"Ricardo, 24, arrived in Leicester on Saturday to finalise personal terms on a five-year contract and complete a medical.

CARLOS COSTA/GettyImages

"His move to City will be complete when international transfer clearance is received on 9 June."

The 24-year-old joined Porto's B side in 2013 and would move to French side OGC Nice on loan in 2015 after making several appearances for the Portuguese side's senior team.

Pereira has also made a handful of appearances for the Portugal national team and will hope to boost Leicester's Premier League push next season.

“I feel very happy to be here and I can’t wait to do my best to help the team," he told LCFC TV following the Foxes' agreement with Porto.

"The atmosphere, the fans and the football of the Premier League makes it the best in the world. I am here to support the team and to help the Club to achieve its goals.”