Leicester Hit Bizarre Stumbling Block in Bid to Sign West Brom Defender Jonny Evans

Leicester City could have hit a stumbling block in their bid to sign West Brom defender Jonny Evans.

The Northern Ireland international has a £3m relegation release clause, with Leicester working to try and sign the centre back for the third transfer window in a row.

Leicester working hard on deal for Jonny Evans but £4m agent’s fee proving sticking point https://t.co/dTXoBPC0No #wba #lcfc — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) May 18, 2018

However, the Daily Mail report that the Foxes are unsure about the deal because Evans' agent, Colin Murdock, wants a £4m fee.

This has been a cause for concern in the boardroom at the King Power Stadium, due to the fact that the agent's fee is more than the transfer fee itself.

Manchester City are said to have already baulked at the fee, while Murdock's demands have also turned Arsenal heads elsewhere.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

High transfer fees are not uncommon, with Mino Raiola pocketing a staggering £41m as he negotiated Paul Pogba's £89m return to Manchester United back in 2016.

Meanwhile, Fernando Felevich earned £15m when he moves Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford. For context, Leicester spent a total of £9.9m on transfer fees in 2017/18, which was spread across six deals worth a total of £80m.

Evans is said to want a three-year contract worth around £100,000 a week - which will not be a problem for Leicester. The Northern Ireland wants his future to be resolved before the start of pre-season at the beginning of July.

An interesting twist to this story is that Jonny's father Jackie works for Murdock's agency. Murdock declined to comment to the Daily Mail about the agent's fee he is demanding to negotiate any deal to seal Evans' future.