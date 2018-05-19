Liverpool Cancel Friendly With German Side Following Transfer Dispute Over Attacking Starlet

By 90Min
May 19, 2018

Liverpool have withdrawn from what would have been their last pre-season game of the summer, with the Echo reporting that the Anfield side have cancelled a friendly against German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Reds are said to have taken exception to the Bundesliga side's pursuit of their 18-year-old forward Rhian Brewster and will not be playing their planned fixture ahead of next season.

'Gladbach have apparently been tracking the youngster for some time now and are prepared to use the lure of more senior minutes as their selling point.

The player is in the third year of his scholarship with the Reds and Jurgen Klopp is keen on tying him down with a professional contract. 'Gladbach, though, are also intent on signing the player, and their attempts are understood to have left the Merseyside outfit furious.

Breswster has reportedly rejected an offer from Liverpool, but the relationship between the club and player is said to still be a cordial one, with the Reds hoping to iron something out in due course.

Matt King/GettyImages

Last week, The Telegraph reported that the Champions League finalists were contemplating making an official report of tapping up against 'Gladbach. Other reports claim that the Reds have written to the German outfit informing them that the player does not have permission to speak to other clubs.

Klopp is said to be especially keen on having the player remain at Liverpool and has allowed him to undergo the rehabilitation on his injured ankle at Melwood instead of the academy as a gesture of good faith.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Gladbach have previously maintained a healthy relationship, with sections of fans from both sides going over to support the other in matches since 1992.

Given the development as it relates to Brewster, though, that may just come to an end now that their friendly fixture has been struck off.

