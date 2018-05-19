Liverpool have hastened their approach for Ajax star Hakim Ziyech in a bid to move ahead of bitter rivals Everton in the race to sign the 25-year-old midfielder.

Ziyech's impressive return of nine goals and 18 assists in the Eredivisie this season has seen his list of suitors grow tenfold, having already confirmed his intentions to leave the Dutch club.

According to CalcioMercato, the Reds are pushing harder in their approach for the Ajax star in order to beat out competition from Roma, Lyon, Borussia Dortmund and rivals Everton.

The report claims that the midfielder's agent has recently been in England and Italy, but as of yet there has been no official offer from Liverpool.

The Morocco international secured an €11m move to Ajax in 2016 after rising to prominence with Dutch side FC Twente, and despite having a contract with the club until 2021, Ziyech feels ready to take the next step in his career should the right opportunity arise.

It’s not surprise Hakim Ziyech is now being linked to our club (been banging about him all season too as those who follow me have seen). He is a lot like Nabil Fekir. Can play with both feet equally. Can score and create by himself. Both are brilliant players. — LFC Scout Watch 🇺🇦 (@Mobyhaque1) May 11, 2018

“From the January transfer window, I have been clear that it was my intention to leave Ajax in the summer,” Ziyech told Ajax Life, via the Mirror. “However, the situation has to be right at the next club. If that is not the case, then I will stay.”

Liverpool's reported interest in the 25-year-old comes as the latest in the line of attacking players the Reds are keeping tabs on as they look to bolster their ranks in the summer having failed to add to the position following Philippe Coutinho's departure to Barcelona in January.

Lyon star Nabil Fekir is seemingly a top of that list as reports continue to emerge over the 24-year-old's departure from the French side in the summer, with his current manager Bruno Genesio adding to the speculation earlier this week.