Man City Reportedly Eye £100m Swoop for Chelsea Star If He Decides to Quit Stamford Bridge

Manchester City will reportedly make a stunning swoop for Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard, if he decides to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Premier League champions have been long admirers of his, and according to the Sun, Pep Guardiola would not hesitate in spending £100m-plus on the Belgium if he decides he wants to call time on his glittering Chelsea career.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Hazard has insisted he is "taking his time" over making a decision on his long-term future with the club, and with Chelsea finishing fifth and Manchester City easing towards the title this season, Hazard may be tempted to leave the Bridge for Manchester.

The Sun report from a source close to the Etihad: “The club would be at the front of the queue if Hazard becomes available this summer.

“The boss has long considered him a crack player. He has already told the board how much he admires him.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“The club have been keeping a watchful eye. They know his value will drop if his deal continues to run down.

“Pep is refusing to spend money for the sake of it. He only wants a player who can take the squad to the next level.

“Hazard is in his prime and requires no introduction to the rigours of the Premier League.”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

With Hazard off to Russia with Belgium this summer, compatriots and Manchester City stars Kevin De Bruyne and Vincent Kompany are believed to be helping lure Hazard to Manchester.

Guardiola is keen on bringing in a new winger, after missing out on Alexis Sanchez in January with Napoli ace Jorginho amongst those heavily linked with a move to the Etihad.

Hazard will remain Guardiola's top priority, however, Riyad Mahrez still remains a part of the Spaniard's expensive shortlist after failing to acquire his services in January.