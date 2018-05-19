Man City Reportedly Eye £100m Swoop for Chelsea Star If He Decides to Quit Stamford Bridge

By 90Min
May 19, 2018

Manchester City will reportedly make a stunning swoop for Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard, if he decides to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Premier League champions have been long admirers of his, and according to the Sun, Pep Guardiola would not hesitate in spending £100m-plus on the Belgium if he decides he wants to call time on his glittering Chelsea career.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Hazard has insisted he is "taking his time" over making a decision on his long-term future with the club, and with Chelsea finishing fifth and Manchester City easing towards the title this season, Hazard may be tempted to leave the Bridge for Manchester.

The Sun report from a source close to the Etihad: “The club would be at the front of the queue if Hazard becomes available this summer.

“The boss has long considered him a crack player. He has already told the board how much he admires him.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“The club have been keeping a watchful eye. They know his value will drop if his deal continues to run down.

“Pep is refusing to spend money for the sake of it. He only wants a player who can take the squad to the next level.

“Hazard is in his prime and requires no introduction to the rigours of the Premier League.”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

With Hazard off to Russia with Belgium this summer, compatriots and Manchester City stars Kevin De Bruyne and Vincent Kompany are believed to be helping lure Hazard to Manchester.

Guardiola is keen on bringing in a new winger, after missing out on Alexis Sanchez in January with Napoli ace Jorginho amongst those heavily linked with a move to the Etihad.

Hazard will remain Guardiola's top priority, however, Riyad Mahrez still remains a part of the Spaniard's expensive shortlist after failing to acquire his services in January.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)