'A Marriage Made in Heaven': MOTD Pundit Gary Linekar Reveals His Excitement for the FA Cup Final

By 90Min
May 19, 2018

Match of the Day and BT Sport host, Gary Lineker took to twitter to give his opinion on this weekend's most important occasion. The Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle takes place on Saturday lunchtime but of course proceeds the main event at 17:15: the FA Cup final.

Linker playfully used the Royal wedding on Saturday morning to remind everyone of the more meaningful tradition of the FA cup final and posted this on his official twitter page

Football fans on Twitter certainly shared Lineker's sentiments and reminisced about the glory days of the oldest football competition in the world. Particularly regarding the television coverage or lack of it in recent years. 

Chelsea will play Manchester United in the 12th final at Wembley Stadium. It provides both teams with their last opportunity to win silverware this season and everyone involved will certainly be focused on the looming game at the national stadium rather than the pomp and ceremony over in Windsor. 

