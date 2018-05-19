'A Marriage Made in Heaven': MOTD Pundit Gary Linekar Reveals His Excitement for the FA Cup Final

Match of the Day and BT Sport host, Gary Lineker took to twitter to give his opinion on this weekend's most important occasion. The Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle takes place on Saturday lunchtime but of course proceeds the main event at 17:15: the FA Cup final.

Linker playfully used the Royal wedding on Saturday morning to remind everyone of the more meaningful tradition of the FA cup final and posted this on his official twitter page.

Not long now until they walk down the aisle. A marriage made in heaven. The world will be watching. Not everyone is invited to the event itself, of course, but you’ll get the next best seats. Join us for the Romance of the FA Cup. Chelsea v Manchester United on @BBCOne at 16.10. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 19, 2018

Football fans on Twitter certainly shared Lineker's sentiments and reminisced about the glory days of the oldest football competition in the world. Particularly regarding the television coverage or lack of it in recent years.

Gary Lineker you legend 💪👏 The royals are irrelevant, as is the wedding tbh, the FA Cup however is ALWAYS relevant and a great watch whoever is in it!! — Dylan Large (@dilllarge) May 19, 2018

its a shame its not like how it was before.. back then, Bbc used to dedicate the FA cup final from early morning right til the end of the day. That was brilliant.. bring it back please — john key (@jungleejunk) May 19, 2018

When I was growing up I loved the build up all day long with the tv crew on the team buses, interviews, players having the craic, etc. Bring that back. Didn't matter if my team wasn't in it I was still glued to it. It all added to the FA Cup romance — Leighton Thomas (@thole01) May 19, 2018

Chelsea will play Manchester United in the 12th final at Wembley Stadium. It provides both teams with their last opportunity to win silverware this season and everyone involved will certainly be focused on the looming game at the national stadium rather than the pomp and ceremony over in Windsor.