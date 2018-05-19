West Ham Confirm Defender's Departure After Board Opt Against Offering Veteran New Deal

By 90Min
May 19, 2018

West Ham have confirmed that James Collins will be leaving the club after opting against renewing the contract of the veteran centre-back.

As reported by the Evening StandardPremier League clubs were obliged to send a list to the league of retained players ahead of next season by May 3rd, with Collins' name absent from the list having been told he wouldn't receive a new deal at the club from a member of the board.

The 34-year-old only made 13 appearances in the league this season, as David Moyes elected to play the likes of Angelo Ogbonna and academy graduate Declan Rice ahead of the Welshman in what was his second stint at the club.

Returning for a fee in the region of £2.8m in 2012 following a spell at Aston Villa, Collins had spent four season at the Hammers before moving to the Midlands-based side, although recent news has confirmed that his 11-year service at the club has come to an end.  

Other expected departures from the London Stadium include full back Patrice Evra, who only joined the club in January on a deal until the end of this season as the club prepare for what appears to be an extremely busy summer.

Searching for a new manager after the departure of David Moyes, the likes of Rafael Benitez of Premier League rivals Newcastle is believed to be top of their managerial wish list, while co-owner David Sullivan has said the club is 'very close' to appointing a 'high-calibre' manager.

