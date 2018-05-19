West Ham Set to Name New Manager in 'Next Few Days' After Agreeing Deal With Experienced Boss

Manuel Pellegrini is set to be named as the new the new West Ham United manager in the next few days, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. Pellegrini has reportedly agreed a three year contract with the Hammers, which will be announced early next week.

The Chilean coach has spent time in China with Super League side Hebei China Fortune since leaving Manchester City in 2016, and now looks set to return to the Premier League after two years away.

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

West Ham decided not to renew David Moyes' short term contract despite maintaining their Premier League status, instead looking for a manager with a track record of success who could conceivably introduce a style of play that the London Stadium faithful would enjoy.

Pellegrini has had experience in the Champions League and spent time at some of the elite clubs in Europe - taking Malaga to within minutes of a Champions League semi-final in their first ever appearance in the competition, having previously spent time at Real Madrid and Villarreal.

According to Di Marzio, West Ham will make the announcement imminently with Pellegrini already having agreed a contract with the club.