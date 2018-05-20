Arsenal Reportedly Set to Target Napoli and Nice Stars in Bid to Bolster Faltering Midfield

Arsenal are reportedly interested in acquiring the signatures of two of Europe's most sought after midfielders as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the 2018/19 season.

According to the Mirror, the Gunners are not only chasing after Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, but they are also set to join the race to sign highly rated Napoli man Jorginho.

Seri has been a star in the south of France since signing for Nice in 2015, and his consistent performances in the centre of midfield have seen his value rise exponentially.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Despite previous interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea, Arsenal's head of football relations, Raul Sanllehi, has been in constant contact with the Ivory Coast international in the hope that he can persuade him to venture out to north London this summer.

Not content with just the one marquee signing, Arsenal are also set to join the battle for Jorginho, a player who has attracted interest from numerous clubs in England.

Jorginho's agent Joao Santos confirmed Arsenal's interest but also claimed that there are many English teams sniffing around the 26-year-old.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Santos said: "I’m in Brazil, nobody called me from Naples, but English teams have called me, Liverpool, Manchester City, but also Arsenal and Chelsea."

Next season is set to be the first in 22 years without Arsene Wenger at the helm and it is vital that Arsenal fight to compete at the top of the league once again after seeing their stock fall in the past few seasons.

This could start with a revamp of the current squad and if they were able to sign both Seri and Jorginho, it would go some way to building a squad that can compete for silverware.