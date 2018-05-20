Atlético Madrid Ponder Bold Move for Leicester City Talisman as Club Prepare for Griezmann Exit

La Liga side Atlético Madrid are believed to be weighing up a sensational summer swoop for Leicester City talisman Jamie Vardy, as the Europa League winners look to find a replacement for their Barcelona-bound star Antoine Griezmann.

According to the Mirror, Los Colchoneros are stepping up their efforts to bolster their frontline this summer, with both Griezmann and club icon Fernando Torres set to leave in the next transfer window. Vardy's high octane, relentless style of play is said to have impressed Atléti boss Diego Simeone, who sees the England international as an ideal addition to his squad.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Leicester are unlikely to let Vardy leave without a fight, and are currently thought to be readying as new two-year contract for the former Fleetwood Town man. With the 31-year-old moving into the latter part of his career, he could well look for one big move before he hangs up his boots, and a switch to La Liga would give him Champions League football next season.

Vardy's dramatic rise through the football leagues has seen him become famous around the world - after he went from turning out for Halifax Town to winning the Premier League title with the Foxes within the space of just five years. The tenacious striker has also become an important part of the England national team, scoring seven goals in 21 matches.

Meanwhile, Leicester have agreed terms with Porto for their wing back sensation Ricardo Pereira, who will officially join the club when the transfer window opens on the 9th June. The talented defender is an established member of the Portuguese national team, and will represent his country at the World Cup in Russia this summer.