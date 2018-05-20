Barcelona Boss Ernesto Valverde Insists His Side Must Strengthen Ahead of Andres Iniesta Departure

Ernesto Valverde has admitted that Barcelona need to strengthen in some positions, rather than reshape the whole team, ahead of the final day of the season.

The Spanish manager has won the league and cup double in his first year at Camp Nou, and came exceptionally close to becoming the first La Liga team to go unbeaten in a season, but a 5-4 loss to Levante halted Blaugrana's record breaking year.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Despite losing just two games in all competitions this campaign, the Barca boss insists his side must strengthen.





Valverde explained in his press conference (via Marca): "We have to strengthen in some positions, but not reshape the whole team.





"I don't want a huge squad, plus there is also the youth team to consider.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

"We have won the league and cup with a solid base of players who we trust, we only need small changes."

Spanish football will witness the end of an era on its final day of the season, as Andres Iniesta and Fernando Torres bid farewell to their respective clubs, and the Barcelona boss was quick to pay tribute to Atletico Madrid's Torres.

"He's another player of the 1984 generation, like Andres, he's been competing at a high level before returning to Atletico," said Valverde. "I wish him all the best, he's a fantastic professional."

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

With Iniesta leaving Camp Nou after 22 years, it's unclear whether or not Philippe Coutinho will fulfil the same role or if another player will be targeted in the summer, but Valverde admitted the club will never find another 'Andres'.

"We aren't going to fall into the mistake of looking for another Andres," he admitted. "You quite simply are never going to find one.

"There are players with profiles like Alena, Denis and Coutinho, these could help us offensively."

Barca will host Real Sociedad on Sunday in their final game of the season. If Iniesta and co can score at least two goals, they will have surpassed the 100-goal mark for the seventh time in the last nine La Liga seasons.