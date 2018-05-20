Barcelona hosts Real Sociedad in the final match of the La Liga season on Sunday, which marks Andres Iniesta's final game with the club.

Barcelona has already clinched the league title with 90 points, 12 more than second place Atletico Madrid. However, Barcelona lost its run at an unbeaten season last week, losing to Levante 5-4.

Real Sociedad is currently in 10th place in the table with 49 points. In its last match, Real Sociedad defeated Leganes 3-2.

These two teams last faced off in January, with Barcelona winning 4-2.

Here's how to watch the match.

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.