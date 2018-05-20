Besiktas boss Senol Gunes has claimed that Liverpool have reached an agreement for Brazilian playmaker Anderson Talisca.

The 24-year-old, who has been on loan at the Turkish giants from Benfica for the last two years, has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent months, and the Vodafone Park manager insists the Merseysiders have struck a deal to sign the playmaker this summer.

“He [Talisca] was about to leave last winter," he told TMW, as quoted by Sky Sports. "He will not be with us any longer because he already has an agreement with another club. He will be (the) rival of Cenk Tosun, who we sold to Everton.”

The midfielder has been a regular feature for Besiktas this season, netting 14 goals and providing seven assists in 33 outings.

However, Talisca has also proven his worth in the Champions League - something that will interest Jurgen Klopp ahead of the post World Cup campaign - with the attacker's four goals in eight showings during the competition a strong indicator of his ability.

Following his final game with the club, in which he scored the opener in Besiktas' 5-1 victory over Sivasspor, the Brazilian posted a farewell message to his supporters online via Instagram, stating: “Everything and everyone that has passed through my life in these last two seasons will be marked forever in my heart.

“Thank you, God! Thank you, Turkey! Thank you, Besiktas! I will be an eternal Black Eagle flying around the world and cheering for everyone!”

But despite Liverpool seemingly having a deal already wrapped up with the player, Portuguese news outlet O Jogo, as quoted by Metro, have claimed that Manchester United have submitted a last-ditch £35m bid in order to pip the Reds to a man Jose Mourinho holds in high regard.