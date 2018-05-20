Fans Vote Chelsea's Eden Hazard as Man of the Match in FA Cup Triumph Over Man Utd

Eden Hazard's decisive and stunning performance was key to Chelsea's FA Cup victory over Manchester United this weekend, and 90min readers duly rewarded the Belgium star with the coveted man of the match award.

The Chelsea star bamboozled the United defence across the sun laden Wembley turf to earn 59% of the vote cast by over 5,000 fans, with his expertly converted penalty guiding the Blues to their first FA Cup title in six years.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The 27-year-old was a constant menace for Jose Mourinho's side after having 52 touches throughout the game with a pass completion of 73%.





Despite Ander Herrera attempting to keep him on a tight leash throughout, Hazard completed 60% of the five dribbles he attempted, earning five fouls along the way - with the most crucial coming in the penalty area after just 20 minutes.

The Belgium international may have had only two shots on goal throughout his 89 minutes on the field, but his penalty conversion was his first goal in the FA Cup this season - and it could not have come at a better time as the Red Devils failed to land a lethal blow of their own.

The champagne shower soon followed as Hazard raised the prestigious FA Cup over his head for the first time in his career.





Although Hazard's form has been as inconsistent as Chelsea's throughout much of the season, his resurgence of late has reaffirmed the need for Chelsea to keep hold of their star man this summer as they cannot afford to allow the attacker to follow in the footsteps of manager Antonio Conte - who is expected to depart Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old voiced his desire for the Blues to make an impact in the summer transfer window, where he will continue to 'take his time' in weighing up his future as he waits for the club to sign 'good players'.