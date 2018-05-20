Gerard Pique Reveals Secrets of Barcelona's 'Players Only' WhatsApp Group

By 90Min
May 20, 2018

Gerard Pique has revealed Barcelona's first team have an exclusive group on WhatsApp, where he only admitted to it being used as a platform to discuss riveting issues of 'timings' for meetings and training - as he poked fun at Ousmane Dembele. 

The defender exposed the Spanish giants' form of communication - which denies any access for the coaches - during Andres Iniesta's farewell ceremony on Friday night. 

"We have a WhatsApp, [Ernesto] Valverde isn't in it," Pique said, via Marca


The Spaniard joked that the group is especially handy in ensuring 21-year-old Dembele - who has been linked with Liverpool - is aware of where he needs to be at what time.


"In the group we talk about times, to make sure no one arrives late...because [Ousmane] Dembele is always late," he laughed. 

It is not the only WhatsApp group the defender has admitted to being a member of as earlier this year the 31-year-old admitted to forming a group for Barcelona and Real Madrid players from the Spanish team, with its sole purpose being to 'talk sh*t' to each other.

The news emerged of the group, titled Futbol Club Barcelona, during a ceremony celebrating Iniesta ahead of his final days at the club after the midfield maestro called time on his 22-year spell with the club.  

The 34-year-old is expected to seek a new venture in either China or Japan, but has also been mooted with a sensational switch to work alongside his former manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Iniesta's final game for the club comes against Real Sociedad on Sunday evening, in a season which saw the club clinch the league title and the Copa del Rey. 

