Man Utd Offered Former West Ham Star by Super Agent Ahead of Expected Summer Switch

By 90Min
May 20, 2018

Joao Mario has been offered to Manchester United following his impressive loan spell at West Ham, according to reports in Italy. 

The Inter loanee brought an end to his temporary stay at the London Stadium with another solid showing, rounding off a string of fine performances for the Hammers during their 3-1 win over Everton on the final day of the season.

Since then, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has been outspoken regarding his appreciation of the 25-year-old, who will be heading to Russia this summer as part of Portugal's international set up. 

And according to Italian news outlet FcInterNews.it, United have been offered the chance to snap up the midfielder by super agent Kia Joorabchian this summer - with the Nerazzurri setting their price at around £22m to £26m to strike a deal. 

Despite the Serie A giants being prepared to wait until how Fernando Santos' side fare at the World Cup, a season-long loan with an obligation to buy has also been mooted. 

Alex Morton/GettyImages

However, Mourinho is not the only boss Joorabchian is said to be in contact with, with La Liga outfit Valencia as well as West Ham also in the frame. 


It is thought that should the east Londoners land their key managerial target, former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini, in the coming days, and the Chilean gives the green light, Mario may well be heading back to the London Stadium after the player admitted his happiness during his spell at the club. 

During his 13 games after the January transfer window, the Portuguese midfielder scored two goals and provided one assist for David Moyes' men in their successful bid for Premier League safety. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)