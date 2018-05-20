'Nothing is Impossible': Leicester Star Admits He Could Return to Former Club After Mixed PL Stay

By 90Min
May 20, 2018

Leicester striker Islam Slimani says he could leave the Foxes and return to former club Sporting CP after a mixed stay in the Premier League.

The Algeria international, who signed for Leicester in 2016 after their Premier League title win, recently played on loan at Newcastle but failed to make much of an impression, going goalless in four Premier League appearances.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Recently speaking to the Portuguese press as quoted by Sport Witness, Slimani acknowledged the influence playing at Sporting had on his career and admitted a return was not off the table.

He said: “I love Sporting. If people know me today, I owe it to Sporting.


“It was a very important step in my career. Return? In football, nothing is impossible…I hope to return one day, of course, because we are talking about a club that I like a lot.”

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Sporting have made headlines recently after manager Jorge Jesus was suspended by club president Bruno de Carvalho before masked thugs entered the club's training ground and attacked several players and Jesus.

Several officials were then arrested over match fixing accusations. Striker Bas Dost has been training with a bandage around his head, and Slimani commented on the situation, adding: “Sporting is above all and that is the most important thing.”

Slimani made 47 appearances in all competitions for Leicester, scoring 12 goals, but faced competition for places in the form of teammates Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Shinji Okazaki.

