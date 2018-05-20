One-Time Roy Hodgson Signing Admits He Would Love to Play for Liverpool Again in the Future

Spanish winger Suso might not have played many games for Liverpool, but he has spoken with fondness of his experiences growing up at the club and said he would love to return one day.

The 24-year-old AC Milan player joined Liverpool as a youngster from Cádiz in 2010 after being scouted during international duty with Spain's Under-17 side.

He only made 14 league appearances in his five years at the club, but still describes how happy he was during his time at Anfield.

He told the Guardian: "To this day I remember everything. I did not play that much but I got to know Steven Gerrard and be a teammate of players such as Luis Súarez, Philippe Coutinho and Jamie Carragher. I’ll never forget my experience at Liverpool."

Suso now plays for AC Milan, having joined from Liverpool at the end of his contract in 2015, and has gone on to make 75 appearances in Serie A for the Rossoneri. He also played a further 19 games for Genoa while on loan in 2016.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Despite playing regularly in Italy, Suso sees Premier League football as something entirely different and unique, and would love a return to it with his former club.





He added:“Premier League football is different, I would call it special: I would like to play for Liverpool again some day. I grew up there and it is a big club.”

Though he recalls his time with Liverpool fondly and would love a return, Suso does admit that it was a huge step up for a young footballer to take when he moved to England as a 16-years-old.

“In a sense I became a man before I became a footballer. It was very hard with the lifestyle and language."

Nevertheless, Suso adapted and has found Liverpool has become a huge and defining part of his still young life - leading to some split allegiances ahead of the Champions League final later this month.

“My heart is torn: if Real Madrid win it will make me happy because it is a Spanish team winning but then if Liverpool win I will be equally happy because it is my former club.”