PSG's Kylian Mbappe Aims Savage Swipe at Monaco Fans Who Continue to Boo Him

By 90Min
May 20, 2018

It is safe to say that Kylian Mbappe and the Monaco faithful are not on the best of terms following the 19-year-old's decision to defect to Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

However, whilst the forward continues to receive backlash from the supporters of his former club, the Frenchman has brushed off the comments and delivered some of his own savage remarks. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

After bursting on to the scene in devastating fashion in season 2016/17, Mbappe scored 26 goals in all competitions as Monaco lifted the Ligue 1 title following a stunning season. 


His rise to prominence resulted in a host of European powerhouses knocking on his door, with PSG coming out as victors in the race to sign the teenage prodigy in an initial loan deal with an obligation for a permanent transfer


Mbappe has since adjusted to life in the French capital with ease, but struggled against his former side in November which led to his teammate Thiago Silva joking that the forward still thought he was playing for Monaco. 

The 19-year-old received a frosty reception from his former club to say the least, but he was more than happy to give it back in spades as he told Ouest France: "In 6 months, I did more than 3/4 of the players to ever play there.

"They can blame me, but in six months I had the best season in the club's history."

To give Mbappe credit, he is not exactly wrong there as the 19-year-old took himself to 16th in the list of Monaco's all-time goal scorers with only a few seasons in the side. 

The forward's debut season for the Parisians yielded 21 goals in all competitions, where his second season at the club will be under a new manager after Thomas Tuchel replaced Unai Emery

