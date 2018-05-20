Rafa Benitez Hints at Interest in Possible 'Difficult' Summer Move for Former Premier League Star

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has already begun thinking about potential transfers this summer, and has his sights set on securing a major name in attack.

The Spaniard is looking to his past experiences as manager at Liverpool and Chelsea, and, in an interview with Marca, has stated his desire to bring in 34-year-old Fernando Torres. This would be the third time that Benitez and Torres had worked together, following their spells in Merseyside and west London.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

When asked about the possibility of signing Torres, Benitez acknowledged that it would be a difficult transfer to complete, telling Marca: “I think it will be harder for him to come for him, not because we don’t want to.





I don’t know what’s going on in his head, but maybe he is thinking about something else. It would be attractive, but I don’t think it would be easy,”





Torres was prolific under Benitez at Liverpool, scoring 81 goals in 142 appearances, whilst also adding 20 assists. It was this form which saw Chelsea swoop to sign Torres for a reported fee of £50m in 2011.

However, the Spaniard struggled throughout his entire tenure at Stamford Bridge, scoring 45 goals and assisting a further 35 in 172 appearances. Despite his individual struggles, Torres still managed to win the Champions League and Europa League with Chelsea.





“In Liverpool he was sensational" said Benitez. "Then we went to Chelsea and, although he had a bad time when he arrived, he was essential for us in winning the Europa League."

Torres moved to AC Milan, before finally returning to boyhood team Atlético Madrid in 2015. After an initial loan move, he joined permanently in 2016.

Should Torres sign for Newcastle United, he could prove to be a pivotal member of the team. Whilst his recent struggles are well documented, fans of English football know just how deadly Torres can be. Wherever he goes, he will be hoping to rediscover his form very soon.