Report: Santi Cazorla Set to Leave Arsenal and Rejoin Villarreal

Santi Cazorla is expected to join up with Villarreal for pre-season ahead of potentially returning to his former club on a one-year deal next season.

By 90Min
May 20, 2018

Santi Cazorla is expected to join up with Villarreal for pre-season ahead of potentially returning to his former club on a one-year deal next season.

The former Spain international is out of contract at Arsenal in the summer and the north London side have opted against extending Cazorla's stay at the Emirates due to his injury problems over the last two years.

Cazorla has undergone over 11 operations in order to attempt to solve an Achilles tendon problem, and has just finished his 18 month rehabilitation program. But the 33-year-old is finally fit again and looking for a club for next season. 

Villarreal president Fernando Roig has reportedly been in discussions with Cazorla for a number of weeks, attempting to persuade their former star to make a return to La Cerámica and now it looks like Roig has been successful in his efforts. 

The news was announced on Movistar, a Spanish broadcaster (via AS), after Villarreal’s 2-2 draw with Real Madrid on Saturday. 

Club ambassador Marcos Senna informed the radio presenter that Villarreal have offered Cazorla a chance to prove his fitness in their pre-season training camp. If everything goes to plan he will likely join the Yellow Submarine on a one-year deal next season.

Cazorla has also been touted this week with taking a position in prospective Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's backroom staff.

If Cazorla aggravates his injury during pre-season and is not offered a contract at Villarreal, it is reassuring to know that there may still be a place for him in north London off the pitch. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)