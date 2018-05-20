Santi Cazorla is expected to join up with Villarreal for pre-season ahead of potentially returning to his former club on a one-year deal next season.

The former Spain international is out of contract at Arsenal in the summer and the north London side have opted against extending Cazorla's stay at the Emirates due to his injury problems over the last two years.

Cazorla has undergone over 11 operations in order to attempt to solve an Achilles tendon problem, and has just finished his 18 month rehabilitation program. But the 33-year-old is finally fit again and looking for a club for next season.

Villarreal president Fernando Roig has reportedly been in discussions with Cazorla for a number of weeks, attempting to persuade their former star to make a return to La Cerámica and now it looks like Roig has been successful in his efforts.

The news was announced on Movistar, a Spanish broadcaster (via AS), after Villarreal’s 2-2 draw with Real Madrid on Saturday.

Club ambassador Marcos Senna informed the radio presenter that Villarreal have offered Cazorla a chance to prove his fitness in their pre-season training camp. If everything goes to plan he will likely join the Yellow Submarine on a one-year deal next season.

Cazorla has also been touted this week with taking a position in prospective Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's backroom staff.

If Cazorla aggravates his injury during pre-season and is not offered a contract at Villarreal, it is reassuring to know that there may still be a place for him in north London off the pitch.