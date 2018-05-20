Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois has called on manager Antonio Conte and the club to clarify the manager's future following the side's FA Cup win.

The Belgian shot-stopper hit out at Conte's refusal to confirm if he would remain Blues boss next season, saying the uncertainty was having a negative effect on the team.

"There needs to be a clear line from the club!" Courtois told the press after the FA Cup final, "It's not a question for players it's a question for the board. We train well with him. There needs to be a clear line from the club, either they continue or stop."

Conte won the Premier League title with Chelsea in his debut season, but has struggled much more this year - with the Blues missing out on Champions League football next season.

It is looking likely the Italian will leave the club this summer, but Courtois is demanding a clear, once and for all answer on this from his manager.

The Belgian goalkeeper spoke about the issue after his side's FA Cup win, saying: "You cannot have him one more year and you don't know if the next year he will go away or not because you need some clarity and then everyone knows what way the club is going forward."

Courtois also suggested that the uncertainty and rumors surrounding the manager were having a tangible negative impact on the Chelsea team and their performances this season.

"I think this season there were always rumors about everyone and it's not easy to then defend a title with criticism but we are happy to win a trophy today.

"I never read papers but you get questions by journalists after games and before games and eventually it turns around the group. We felt it inside Cobham where we train. There was always kind of a negative spirit sometimes and it’s hard to sometimes raise above ourselves."