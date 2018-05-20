Zinedine Zidane Blames Champions League Distraction as Real Madrid Throw Away 2-Goal Lead

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane admits the second half of his side's 2-2 draw with Villarreal on Saturday was played with one eye on the upcoming Champions League final against Liverpool, after Los Blancos surrendered a two goal lead to draw 2-2 on the final day of the season.

First half goals from Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo put Madrid in a commanding position at half time, but with substitutions in the second period, Roger Martinez and Samu Castillejo strikes helped rescue a point for Villarreal, meaning Zidane's side finished the season in third.

Now with a Champions League final to prepare for in a week's time, the 45-year-old has admitted that domestically his side wasn't good enough, insisting they are now fully focused to win in Kiev.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

As reported by the club's official website in his post-match comments, Zidane said: "We were good in the first half but in the second period we managed the game with the final in mind. When that happens, the opposition can make life hard for you.

"We have the biggest game to come and we're going to enjoy that. It shouldn't be a case of choosing. We want to win everything we can, but this year it wasn't possible to win La Liga and we are going all out for Champions League glory"

📸⚖ We finish our #RMLiga campaign with a share of the spoils against @Eng_Villarreal. pic.twitter.com/7MVg5mypV6 — Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) May 19, 2018

While domestically it has been a disappointing season for Madrid, the Spanish giants have a chance of claiming their third consecutive Champions League title, a feat that hasn't been achieved since Bayern Munich did so in 1976.

With all the attention now focused on winning a 13th Champions League, Zidane has confirmed he hasn't thought about who will start in the final, while also commenting on the recent form of Bale, whose goal against Villarreal was his fifth in his last four games.

He continued, stating: "I haven't got my starting XI for the Champions League final in my head. We're ready for this last match and Kiev final, which is the most special game of the season.

"At no point has (Gareth) Bale thrown the towel in. I'm pleased with his performance and what he brings to the team. Nothing has change. The only difference is that he's been scoring of late".