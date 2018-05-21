Ajax Star Ready for Shock Move to Serie A After Snubbing Spurs & Man Utd

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Ajax winger Justin Kluivert is reportedly set to join Serie A club AS Roma, in what will surely be a major blow to both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur - both of whom have pursued the 19-year-old Dutch star this season.

According to France Football, Kluivert is in an advanced stage of negotiations with the Italian side, who reached the semi-finals of this season's UEFA Champions League.

Although his current contract with Ajax extends until June 2019, it seems extremely unlikely that the Dutchman will remain at his boyhood club next season, after slamming them for trying to sell him to Spurs without consulting him.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

"For them, it isn't a matter of football, but one of money," he explained to Dutch newspaper Volkskrant.

Kluivert has had an outstanding season for the Eredivisie runners-up, netting 11 goals and creating five in 36 matches. He has also won his first cap - likely to be the first of many - for the Netherlands senior side, who are looking to rebuild under manager Ronald Koeman after failing to qualify for this summer's FIFA World Cup.

Manchester United and Tottenham aren't the only two Premier League clubs who might be disappointed if Kluivert moves to Serie A - Liverpool manager Klopp reportedly met the Dutch winger's representative, super agent Mino Raiola, to discuss two possible signings for the Reds - including Kluivert.

Roma fans, on the other hand, will no doubt be delighted if the Dutchman moves to the Stadio Olimpico. Nevertheless, some of the Roma faithful may argue that their side is in more urgent need of defensive reinforcements than another forward, after conceding nine goals in two away matches against Barcelona and Liverpool in this year's Champions League.

Despite the young star's scintillating start to his career, Justin's father Patrick burst onto the scene in even more spectacular fashion when he was a teenager. Kluivert senior was just 18 years old when he scored the winner for Ajax against Milan in the 1995 Champions League final.

