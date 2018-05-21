Antoine Griezmann Jeered and Booed by Atletico Fans as He Came on Against Eibar on Sunday

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

It was less than a week ago that French hitman Antoine Griezmann fired Atletico Madrid to Europa League glory against Marseille, seeing them claim the trophy for the third time in their history.

However, in the Rojiblancos 2-2 draw against Eibar on Sunday, he was the villain of the piece as a large contingent of fans in the Wanda Metropolitano booed and whistled the 27-year-old striker every time he touched the ball.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Such a hostile reaction from the Atleti fans comes amidst rumours linking Griezmann with a move to Barcelona, with the Catalonian club launching their much derided charm offensive in order to lure the Frenchman to the Nou Camp.

The contempt shown towards Griezmann from his own fans has been met with a great deal of scorn from opposition fans, noting his contributions to the club over recent years, most notably opting to stay with the club last summer with their transfer ban preventing them from signing a replacement.

Although Atletico fans have acted in a hostile manner towards the France striker previously this season, it appeared to have struck a nerve this time - bringing Griezmann to tears and resulting in Diego Godin appealing to the south stand to stop their jeering.

Such a display of contempt for the Frenchman somewhat marred the occasion whereby a ceremony was held for Fernando Torres who was playing his last ever game for Atletico in his second term with the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)