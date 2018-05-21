Antonio Conte Advises Chelsea Squad Overhaul After Leading Blues to FA Cup Triumph

Antonio Conte has urged Chelsea to undergo a squad overhaul in the summer if they want to continue challenging for silverware.

The Italian led the Blues to FA Cup victory this season, watching them beat Manchester United 1-0 in the final at Wembley on Saturday. And with the axe still supposedly hanging over his head, he hasn't let up on his suggestions over bringing more quality players in.

Antonio Conte is the first manager to beat Jose Mourinho in an English domestic cup final.



“If you ask me if we can play better then, yes, we can play better," he said in quotes cited by Goal, following Saturday's celebrations. "But now the real situation of this club is this: we have to play strong defensively if you want to win a trophy or to get a place in the Champions League.





“Maybe we missed the Champions League this season because we tried to play very open and in this moment you can’t do this especially with a strong team because to concede three goals in seven games it means you don’t have stability.

"A great team doesn’t concede three goals or four goals against Watford.

“Then, against Manchester United, it was the only way, the only way to lift a trophy. Now we are in this moment and if you want to change then we can change our idea, but you must change many players. Understand?"

The manager also suggested that the Blues' ambition does not match his, or at least it didn't last summer.

"Last season, after we won the Premier League, we spoke with the club and tried to find the right way to defend our title.

"But, as you know, it’s not simple and sometimes you can have not always the same ambition."